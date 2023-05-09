Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

A group of foreign nationals has been nabbed for theft amounting to well over R100-million.

The three allegedly targeted US companies, hacking them and stealing clients’ personal information.

They will be extradited to the US, where they face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Forensic investigator Chad Thomas from IRS Forensic Investigations says the arrest is sending a clear message to international criminals that they cannot make South Africa their home.

“A lot of international syndicates have made South Africa a springboard into which they conducted crimes of an international nature,” Thomas said.

“This is a syndicate that used cybercrime to be able to perpetrate crimes on American citizens.

“The money was transferred out of American banks, wired into accounts under these guys’ control and that is why they’re going to be extradited to America.”

