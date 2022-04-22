iAfrica

Foreign Nationals Must Have Access To Relief Aid – Malema

1 min ago 1 min read

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said that foreign nationals affected by the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods also needed to be prioritised during the crisis.

Malema visited the KwaMsuthu village in Durban to assess the damage.

Several foreign nationals live in the area and Malema said that they must not be left out.

Malema said that everyone must be able to access flood relief.

“They are in our land. What is important is life and what is important is to make sure that everybody who is in South Africa must feel protected by the leadership of South Africa, irrespective of where they come from,” Malema said.

Malema has also called for humanity and unity during this hard time.

The party donated food parcels, blankets, and half a million rand to help those affected.

