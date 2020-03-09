Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Forcing Parents to Prioritise Education during an Economic Crisis

53 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Parents in Zimbabwe could face up to two years in jail if they fail to send their children to school. The government has made education compulsory up to the age of 16 to stem rising school dropout figures blamed on the poor state of the economy. It is estimated that in some parts of the country 20% of children do not go to school. The new law also makes it is an offence to expel children for non-payment of school fees or for becoming pregnant. Last year at least 60% of the children in primary school were sent home for failing to pay fees, according to the state’s Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac). Zimbabwe’s first leader Robert Mugabe, a former teacher who died last year, was praised for the education policies he adopted after independence in 1980. The school system he established gave black Zimbabwean greater access to education as hundreds of state schools were opened, leading to Zimbabweans enjoying among the highest literacy rates in Africa. However, free education ended in the 1990s and in the following decade the education system began to crumble.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s Most Extreme Homes

38 mins ago
1 min read

Reaping the Rewards of Accra’s Tourism and Identity Drive

43 mins ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso’s New Miners Diversify its Workforce

45 mins ago
1 min read

Africans have a lot to Celebrate this International Women’s Day

47 mins ago
1 min read

Marine Biologists Try to Solve a Mass Murder of Dolphins in Namibia

49 mins ago
1 min read

How this Kenyan Entrepreneur Turns Air into Water

52 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egypt’s Most Extreme Homes

38 mins ago
1 min read

Reaping the Rewards of Accra’s Tourism and Identity Drive

43 mins ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso’s New Miners Diversify its Workforce

45 mins ago
1 min read

Africans have a lot to Celebrate this International Women’s Day

47 mins ago