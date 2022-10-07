iAfrica

Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals

2 hours ago 1 min read

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has declared force majeure across its terminal operations.

This follows an impasse over wage increases.

Employees from the United National Transport Union (UNTU) have embarked on what Transnet is calling an illegal and unprotected strike.

An “Event of Force Majeure” means an event beyond the control of TPT and the customer which prevents the parastatal from complying with any of its obligations under any contract.

Transnet’s invoking contingency plans to ensure that operations continue across the various terminals.

Negotiations with unions continue after they rejected a three percent wage increase offer.

