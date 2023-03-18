iAfrica

iAfrica

FORBES AFRICA's 50 Over 50 List is Out

1 day ago

This is the publications first-time compilation of 50 women over the age of 50 scaling newer heights and inspiring the next cadre of leadership on the African continent. Age is just a number for them and retirement not an option or the end of the road, as they continue to power their way into history books and the hearts of Africans. From business tycoons to technocrats, founders to CEOs, and activists to entertainers, they have broken barriers throughout their impactful careers, and taken up spaces to ensure others have a voice in those very spaces and beyond. The senior-most change-maker on this list is 98 and still unstoppable!

