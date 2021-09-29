FORBES AFRICA Launches NFT to Mark a Decade in Publishing

In celebration of a decade of being a part of the African Growth Story, FORBES AFRICA today unveils its latest graphic cover in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). This once-in-a-lifetime piece includes 105 covers from each published edition of FORBES AFRICA over the last decade. This historic moment is a first in African publishing as this graphic cover includes all former cover stars, African icons and global heavy-hitters such as Aliko Dangote, Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Graça Machel, in addition to African of the Year winners, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina and WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “These stories of leadership, enterprise and endurance would have been lost, both for audiences within and outside Africa, and FORBES AFRICA became the pan-African platform to showcase African talent, potential and case studies of leadership,” adds Rakesh Wahi, Founder and Publisher of FORBES AFRICA. “A lot has gone into reaching this milestone but the most important quality has been teamwork.” The graphic NFT cover will be sold at a limited 72-hour auction beginning Tuesday, September 28 and closing Friday, October 1. The winner will be announced on October 1, as the 10th Anniversary issue of FORBES AFRICA is released.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA
