FORBES AFRICA is on the Hunt for Africans Under the Age of 30

Attention entrepreneurs, creatives, sports stars and technology geeks — the 2021 FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 nominations are now officially open. Each year, FORBES AFRICA looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may. The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list is the most-anticipated list of game-changers on the continent and this year, we are on the hunt for 30 of Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning these categories: Business, Technology, Creatives, and Sport. Past honorees include Mr Eazi, Lloyd Harris, Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Davido, Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Nasty C and WizKid. Continuing with a final list of 30, this year will go down in history as the Under 30s who survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent times recorded: the global COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

