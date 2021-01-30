iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

FORBES AFRICA is on the Hunt for Africans Under the Age of 30

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Attention entrepreneurs, creatives, sports stars and technology geeks — the 2021 FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 nominations are now officially open. Each year, FORBES AFRICA looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may. The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list is the most-anticipated list of game-changers on the continent and this year, we are on the hunt for 30 of Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning these categories: Business, Technology, Creatives, and Sport. Past honorees include Mr Eazi, Lloyd Harris, Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Davido, Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Nasty C and WizKid. Continuing with a final list of 30, this year will go down in history as the Under 30s who survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent times recorded: the global COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Air Traffic on the Continent is Recovering Faster than other Regions

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ashish Thakkar: #FormerRefugee #SerialEntrepreneur #Mentor #Farmer

1 day ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Squeezes Mining Companies

1 day ago
2 min read

Museveni May have Won this Round but Sentiment is Changing

1 day ago
1 min read

Cairo Artefacts Finally Home

1 day ago
1 min read

DRC’s Prime Minister Booted Out of Parliament

1 day ago
1 min read

UK Mining Firm Called Out for Poisoning Chadians

1 day ago
1 min read

Helping Deaf Kenyan Pupils with Remote Learning

1 day ago
1 min read

The Mysterious Death of a Brief of Pelicans Shocks Conservationists

1 day ago
2 min read

WHO says 20 Percent of Africans to be Vaccinated by End of the Year

1 day ago
1 min read

Green Taxis Form Part of Nairobi’s Near Future

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

FORBES AFRICA is on the Hunt for Africans Under the Age of 30

6 seconds ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

1 min ago
1 min read

Air Traffic on the Continent is Recovering Faster than other Regions

2 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 141 New COVID-19 Cases

4 mins ago