For Young Africans there Are Few Membership Advantages in the Commonwealth 

The Commonwealth of Nations is as old as its official head, King Charles III. This union of sovereign states has existed in its current form for 75 years. For many young people, however, the community that once emerged from the remnants of the British Empire has little political significance today. Of the 56 member states, 21 are in Africa. However, unlike in some members like Canada and Australia, the British monarch is not head of state in any of the African countries that are part of the Commonwealth. There are those who wish that Africa was even less involved with the global organization, especially in Ghana. Eyram Yorgbe, an administrative employee in Accra, believes that the Commonwealth needs to become more relevant and effective, and provide more opportunities especially for its African member states.



SOURCE: DW