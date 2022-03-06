iAfrica

For the Women Driving the Booming African Screen Industries, ‘the Time is Now’

With the advent of streaming, there has been an enormous push for new content from across the globe. This quest for new voices combined with the industry’s efforts to address inequality have resulted in an increasing number of women playing prominent roles in the film and television industry across Africa. In doing it for themselves, they’re also grooming other women to become the future leaders in the field. The shift has been instrumental in giving women more financial muscle in industries where they have long been economically marginalized. It’s changing the stories that are being told on screen, too, as female creators offer fresh takes on what it means to be an African woman today.

