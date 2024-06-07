For Many African Countries Using the Natural Materials Found within their Borders is Crucial

Many have claimed that Africa can become a green industrial hub to exploit its renewable energy resources and lead the charge towards decarbonisation. But to achieve this technological transformation and to construct the necessary batteries, solar panels and electrical vehicles requires raw materials. Companies need to find better ways to extract resources while causing minimal damage to the environment. The good news is that this is already happening. Mining firms like the Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals are now using artificial intelligence to predict the location of deposits, minimising the negative environmental effects of test drilling. Firms are also exploring the potential of keyhole mining technology to reduce the need for open mines, which have a serious environmental impact.

THE CONVERSATION