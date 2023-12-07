For Burkinabe Journalist Awards Give the People She Writes about “More Voice”

Mariam Ouedraogo, who reports for Burkina Faso’s daily French newspaper Sidwaya, says she sees it as her mission to shed light on often-overlooked social issues. Stories affecting women, children, people with disabilities and coverage on education, health, and insecurity are all regular beats for her. Ouedraogo has won national recognition for her work, which helped elevate her voice beyond Burkina Faso. In 2023, the journalist was recognized with the ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award and the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for war correspondents. She is the first African woman to win that award.

SOURCE: VOA