FoodForward Calls For Retailers To Donate Surplus Foods For KZN Flood Relief

South Africa has returned to a national state of disaster, this time in response to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Since the torrential rain began last week, more than 400 people have lost their lives, 63 more are missing and over 13 000 homes have been affected by the raging floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

In an effort to support flood victims, non-profit organisation FoodForward SA is challenging retailers, farmers and manufacturers to donate surplus food towards the cause. Of the 26 identified community halls in KZN, FoodForward SA are currently providing 11 community halls with two to three cooked meals every day, as there are no other organisations providing food relief at these sites.

“Despite weather challenges and limited road access, our Durban food heroes have been working around the clock this past long weekend,” says Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA. “We are reaching the communities of Ntuzuma, Pinetown, Umlazi, Inanda and Phoenix, ensuring they have access to daily meals and hygiene products.”

Du Plessis reveals they cannot overcome this disaster alone. “We are in short supply and need the support of the public so that we can continue food relief efforts in the coming weeks. Please reach out to us via info@foodforwardsa.org or call 021-531-5670 if you can donate any non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies or support financially.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala adds that more than 40 000 people in the province have been affected by the floods. 13 556 households have been affected, with 8 329 houses partially damaged and 3 937 homes completely destroyed. The provincial government is still tallying up some of the numbers and expects the death toll to rise.

FoodForward SA sources, collects, and stores edible surplus food from the supply chain and redistributes the food to registered organisations across the country. They rely on corporate and individual partners to implement their cost-effective solution to address hunger and promote social change.

“We redistribute more than 12 000 tons of food every year, but still, food insecurity affects more than one-sixth of our population,” adds Du Plessis. “There is a massive social imbalance, where surplus exists right alongside massive scarcity. It’s up to us to fix this.”

