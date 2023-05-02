Food Distributions in Sudan Will Start in the Coming Days

The World Food Program said in a statement Monday that it has lifted its suspension of operations in Sudan, as the fighting there threatens millions with hunger. The WFP said distribution of food is expected to commence in the states of Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala and White Nile in the coming days to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now. The agency said, “We will take utmost care to ensure the safety of all our staff and partners as we rush to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable.” The WFP suspended operations when three staff members were killed on the first day of the conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary unit, the Rapid Support Forces. The WFP noted that more than 15 million people faced severe food insecurity in Sudan before the conflict began, and said it expects the number “to grow significantly as the fighting continues.”
SOURCE: VOA
The World Food Program said in a statement Monday that it has lifted its suspension of operations in Sudan, as the fighting there threatens millions with hunger. The WFP said distribution of food is expected to commence in the states of Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala and White Nile in the coming days to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now. The agency said, “We will take utmost care to ensure the safety of all our staff and partners as we rush to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable.” The WFP suspended operations when three staff members were killed on the first day of the conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary unit, the Rapid Support Forces. The WFP noted that more than 15 million people faced severe food insecurity in Sudan before the conflict began, and said it expects the number “to grow significantly as the fighting continues.”
More Stories
Reframing the Debate about Child Labour on Africa’s Farms
The Mammoth Task of Building the Longest Bridge in Africa
No Burial Ground for Migrants in Tunisia
Africa’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem is Thriving, but it’s Complex and Challenging to Navigate
All Hands on Deck in Kenya Cult Case
African Football Clubs could Force a Paradigm Shift in the Sport’s Power Dynamics
A Pan-African Neobank Issuing Global Accounts to Africans Announces its Re-entry into Rwanda
The Nigerian Government has Decided to Delay the Removal of Fuel Subsidies
7 Years after the Death of Papa Wemba, the DRC Government has Finally Acted on Its Promise
A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent
What is Afro Indie Music?
The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements