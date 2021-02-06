FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

Ghanaian artists M3nsa and the Kubulor, also known as FOKN Bois, are making their return to the Norient Film Festival almost a decade after their initial appearance in ‘Coz Ov Moni,’ which was heralded as the world’s first pidgin musical. This time they helm a documentary called ‘Contradict,’ which probes the music scene in Ghana to gain insight into some of the country and the world’s most pressing issues. The film attracted the attention of festival founder Thomas Burkhalter, who together with co-director Peter Guyer would go on to enlist FOKN Bois to be a large part of their doc, Contradict. It’s been screening at virtual festivals for the past year and won the Bernese Film Award last year.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali
The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity
Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller
The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering
Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years
Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star
Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named
Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction
Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe
The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands
Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre
Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms