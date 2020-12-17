iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenyan e-health startup Ilara Health has raised a US$3.75 million Series A funding round to expand its diagnostic reach across the continent and accelerate the development of its integrated patient health management platform. Ilara Health provides affordable diagnostic equipment to patients and healthcare providers in peri-urban areas and has partnered with more than 200 clinics, enabling access to life-saving point of care diagnostic tools to thousands of patients across Kenya. The startup’s underlying technology seamlessly integrates these diagnostic tools into easy to manage tablets and mobile phones that require minimal training to operate. Ilara raised a seed funding round in August of last year to help it scale its offering, and in October secured a US$1.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

17 hours ago
1 min read

Women in South African Politics

17 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

17 hours ago
1 min read

Detained Rwandan Critic Sues Airline that Flew him Home

17 hours ago
1 min read

Facebook Exposes French Meddling in African Affairs

17 hours ago
2 min read

Ensuring Africa is in Line for the Covid-19 Vaccine

17 hours ago
1 min read

Deals that will Ultimately Limit America’s Strategic Choices in North Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Return of Nigerian Youths

17 hours ago
1 min read

The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

17 hours ago
1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

2 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Disrupts Goods at the Chad-Cameroon Border

2 days ago
1 min read

Supporting Stakeholders in the African Innovation Ecosystem

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

UbuntuCare Donates 300,000 Masks To Vulnerable Communities Amid Second Wave

46 seconds ago
3 min read

Green Corridors Shuttle Bus To Gorgeous Getaway Spots In Durban During Festive Season

10 mins ago
2 min read

Kidnapped Nigerian Boys To Be Reunited With Their Families

16 mins ago
1 min read

Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules

5 hours ago