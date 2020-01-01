iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Focus Should Be On Jobs – Mboweni

4 hours ago 1 min read

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says South Africa should focus on getting people to work so they don’t have to rely just on distress grants.

The reinstatement of the R350 social relief grant has been extended to March next year.

It’s part of a more than R38-billion support package to assist those whose finances have been affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and the recent riots.

“We must also focus on the production side of the economy, on actively being involved in working for the grant,” Mboweni said.

“There must be some work and this is the discipline that goes with work in society and not just grants here and there.

“We should make sure our education system works very well and is compatible to a changing economy.”

