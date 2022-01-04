Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

The focus should be more on hospitalisation and deaths rather than daily COVID-19 cases, according to Vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.

He says it is likely around 40% of South Africans may have been infected with the Omicron variant at some stage.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3,232 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Share with your network!