Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

21 mins ago 1 min read

The focus should be more on hospitalisation and deaths rather than daily COVID-19 cases, according to Vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi.

He says it is likely around 40% of South Africans may have been infected with the Omicron variant at some stage.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3,232 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

