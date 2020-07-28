FNB Senior Customers Over 60 Years Can Now Earn Up To 30% Back In eBucks At Clicks

Share with your network!

FNB and Clicks have announced a special reward offer that sees senior customers earning double eBucks and double cashback from Clicks every Wednesday when they shop at Clicks. The benefit is available from 5 August 2020, exclusive to eBucks Rewards members and Clicks ClubCard members over the age of 60.

Furthermore, FNB will also be contributing to efforts to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on seniors by setting up an Old Age Home Relief Fund for customers and staff to donate their eBucks and/or money to support old age homes across the country. The proceeds will used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimise the exposure of senior citizens to COVID-19.

FNB Retail CEO, Raj Makanjee says, “We are calling on our customers and staff to be with us on this journey to assist the most vulnerable in our society. All cash donations over R500 to the Old Age Home Relief Fund will qualify for a section 18a tax certificate. We are equally excited to expand the impact of our partnership with Clicks to bring much needed relief to our senior citizens by incentivising them in the most impactful manner. The launch of the seniors’ double eBucks rewards, which sees customers earning up to 30% back in eBucks on Wednesdays, is in line with our efforts to offer all customers real help. We want to ensure that our senior customers are not left behind when it comes to being rewarded for the things they need and want, such as essential health and wellness products.”

Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer says, “We recognise the role we have to play in responding to the needs of all our customers during these times of uncertainty. This benefit supports our existing Senior Club offering, which includes double Clicks points every Wednesday, exclusive discounts and offers, as well as a complimentary R10 voucher that is loaded onto the senior member’s Clubcard. In addition to this, our seniors will have now an opportunity to quadruple their rewards from both Clicks and eBucks.”

Clicks has appealed to senior customers to shop outside of peak times, where possible, to minimise exposure.

“Although we have put measures in place to ensure strict hygiene and health procedures are followed by both staff and customers, we do urge our senior citizens to visit our stores when its quieter in the mornings or during late afternoons,” adds Wrigglesworth.

Members of FNB’s rewards programme, eBucks, can earn and spend eBucks at over 650 Clicks stores nationwide and online. The strategic partnership with Clicks was launched in April this year. Over and above earning up to 15% back in eBucks on everyday purchases at Clicks in-store and online, senior customers will now be able to double their eBucks earn up to 30% for all purchases when paying with their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank cards on Wednesdays.

Share with your network!