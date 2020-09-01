FNB Reduces Carbon Footprint In Its Branches By Nearly 50%

Share with your network!

FNB has reduced carbon (Co2) footprint in its branches by nearly 50% over a period of five years. This is after the adoption of carbon-cutting measures to drive energy efficiency across a network of over 600 branches in South Africa.

FNB’s energy efficiency measures include but not limited to, fitting LED lighting in new branches and retro fitting existing branches with LED lighting to enable a substantial reduction in electricity consumption. All branches have been equipped with Meteringonline™ (MOL) technology for central monitoring of electricity usage via a web-based platform. During work hours, all air conditioning units in branches are set at 22 degrees as this permits the branches to run at lower energy consumption levels and unused equipment which consumes electricity is switched-off after hours.

Chief Executive Officer of FNB, Jacques Celliers says, “We are proud of the milestones we continue to accomplish in our journey to minimise any undesirable impact on the natural environment. Our aim is to ensure energy efficiency as well as an adequate mix of energy sources for our operations in support of efforts for a cleaner environment and relieving pressure off the national grid. Energy is the lifeblood of any vibrant economy and it remains a key enabler for long-term business sustainability.”

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence says the Bank’s efforts for energy efficiency are not only limited to its branches. Our efforts to minimise carbon footprint include the use of photo-voltaic (PV) solar panels in some of our campuses. Our solar project in campuses began in 2015 and the panels can generate a cumulative capacity of up to 4,3-Megawatt peak (MwP). The activated panels with a capacity of 3,7 MwP, currently produce 5,8 megawatt-hour (MwH) per annum. There’s a further 613KwP installed capacity waiting for approval to switch on, she says.

By using solar panels in some of its campuses, the Bank has been able to save electricity consumption which equates to the average consumption of 264 homes in a year or 441 passenger vehicles driven for 12 months.

“Energy efficiency is a long-term commitment for us, because we believe it is the right thing to do. Similarly, we encourage our staff, individual and business customers as well as corporate partners to continue playing their part in energy efficiency,” van Zyl concluded.

Share with your network!