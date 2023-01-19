iAfrica

FNB Recognised As A Top Employer In South Africa

3 mins ago

FNB has been certified as a Top Employer in South Africa by The Top Employers Institute® for 2023. The accolade recognises FNB’s dedication to creating a better world of work through excellent human capital strategies, policies, and practices.

The Top Employers Institute® is the global authority on recognising excellence in HR practices and certifies organisations using its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains comprising 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, and diversity and inclusion. The programme has certified and recognised 2 053 Top Employers in 121 countries across five continents.

Donald Khumalo, FNB Human Capital Executive, says, “We’re honoured to be recognised as a top employer because this attests to our ongoing commitment to create an organisation that will continue to attract top talent for another 184 years. Being a top employer means that our organisation is highly valued and sought after for its work culture, employee value proposition, opportunities for career growth, and overall positive work environment. A top employer is also known for valuing and investing in its employees, as well as fostering an inclusive work environment in which its human capital can thrive.”

FNB, which employs approximately 40 000 employees, continues to attract top talent as part of its ambitious plans to establish a platform business and fintech capabilities that serve the needs of its customers in areas such as transactional banking, insurance, investment, lending, and lifestyle. Over the years, FNB has expanded its existing cohort of talent and continues to provide exciting career opportunities for people with critical skills such as software development, engineering, technology, data science, and quant.

The Bank encourages blended work by allowing its employees to work from key hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and other regional offices to facilitate continuous connections. FNB has also invested in technology and infrastructure to promote productivity, and its employees use the same FNB App as customers to book leave, a hot desk, or a meeting room at any of the company’s regional hubs.

“We recognise that our responsibility as an employer extends beyond creating a positive work environment. It encompasses the creation of a values-driven organisation and to this effect, we aspire to impart values that motivate our people to be deeply invested, to always do the right thing, to value differences, to build trust, and to show courage. As a result, we believe that this accolade is a strong indication that we are on the right track. More importantly, we also see it as a tribute to all our employees, who continue to make us the best organisation to work for,” Khumalo concludes.

