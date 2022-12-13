FNB Islamic Banking Named Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Window In Africa 2022

FNB Islamic Banking has been named the Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Window in Africa 2022 at the 8th annual Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA).

Since the inception of IRBA in 2015, it has now emerged as a truly global platform to highlight and celebrate success stories in Islamic Retail Banking and Finance. This is a first-of-its-kind Islamic banking awards programme based on the most academically rigorous analysis of global Islamic banking efficiency performance.

IRBA aims to highlight, acknowledge and honour success stories, both institutional and individual, in the Islamic retail banking sector. These prestigious awards honour individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contribution to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.

Amman Muhammad, CEO of FNB Islamic Banking says, “To be named IRBA’s Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Window in Africa for the year 2022 is indeed a great honour and a tribute to a team that prides itself on developing unique and innovative Islamic banking products. This award further highlights the emerging potential that FNB has in becoming a dominant supplier of Shari’ah compliant banking solutions to the African continent. Our accomplishment is the consolidation of talent, business acumen and an adoption of platform-based application of Islamic financial services into dynamic environments. We sincerely thank and appreciate IRBA’s awards committee for the recognition that it has bestowed upon us.”

This accolade adds to several significant awards that FNB Islamic Banking has received in the past few years including, Global Business Outlook Best Islamic Banking Window in South Africa 2019, Islamic Retail Banking Awards Critic’s Choice Award as the Most Trusted Brand 2018 and GIFA Best Islamic Banking Window for 6 consecutive years. Moreover, FNB Islamic banking’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was awarded the CEO of the Year Award by IRBA in 2018 as well as claiming the Critic’s Choice Awards as Best Islamic Banking Window 2017 and 2018.

“Being recognised as a leader in Islamic banking across Africa is a remarkable accomplishment and further enhances FNB’s leadership status in a country that is an African Islamic finance leader and continues to grow and promote the Islamic finance industry on the continent. As a trusted integrated advice player, we remain devoted to providing innovative, convenient, simplified and state of the art banking solutions that uphold and comply with Shari’ah principles,” concludes Muhammad.

