FNB Improves Customer Experience As Digital Interactions Soar To A All-Time High

Digital interactions by FNB customers continue to soar with financial and non-financial transactions performed on all digital channels exceeding 470 million in December 2019 alone. In the same month, total transaction values performed on all digital channels topped R1.2 trillion.

Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB Head of Digital Banking says the efficiency, convenience and safety of digital channels is a compelling reason for most customers to use these channels as their primary way to bank.

“Over the years, we have been improving the user experience and simplicity of our digital channels by aligning the platform to the needs of customers. We believe that the continuous upgrades will not only allow customers to bank efficiently, but increasingly make it easier for them to manage their money on the go in a secure environment,” he says.

The Bank has improved the speed of the App to enable faster navigation and convenient access to various functionalities. The message functionality has been enhanced to allow customers to receive and view their messages offline as well as search within messages. Customers will also find it much easier to view existing and authorise new debit orders via DebiCheck functionality.

Customers who hold an FNB Channel Islands account can now link the account, make domestic payments and transfer funds. The functionality was previously limited to Online Banking. The enhanced experience symbolises the Bank’s strategy to accelerate its platform journey in order to become a trusted money manager to its customers. This has been evident in the integration of nav>> functionality and the expansion of eBucks Rewards to allow customers to earn more eBucks, book travel and view access to airport lounges.



