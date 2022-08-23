FNB Enables Google Wallet To Expand Contactless Payment Options

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers with Android-powered smartphones, tablets, or watches can now also use Google Wallet for safer and more secure contactless payments. Retail customers can now link their physical and virtual FNB debit, fusion, or credit cards to Google Wallet, while Commercial clients can link their physical and virtual debit cards.

For a truly digital experience, FNB recommends that customers load their existing Virtual Card or create a new one for free to use with the Google Wallet app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store, providing them with more ways to make contactless and digital payments. The FNB Virtual Card allows customers to enjoy added benefits such as purchase protection as well as an uninterrupted digital experience should their card be lost or damaged. The Virtual Card offers enhanced security, such as a dynamic CVV number that changes frequently to reduce the risk of fraud. It can be used for contactless device payments, as well as e-commerce purchases, streaming services, and subscription payments.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, says, “The addition of Google Wallet as one of our supported third-party digital wallets is consistent with our mission to provide customers with a wide variety of safer and more convenient online and in-person payment options. This is in addition to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay, as well as our own FNB Tap to Pay and Scan to Pay. We have millions of customers using Android-powered devices, so we are pleased to provide our customers with even more choice and convenience.”

Earlier this year, the Bank revealed that monthly payments via FNB Pay enabled digital wallets have surpassed R1 billion, as customers increasingly prefer making contactless payments via their smart devices. Furthermore, the use of FNB Pay supported digital wallets, which can be linked to the FNB Virtual Card, has increased by more than 800% year-on-year in volumes.

“The adoption of contactless payments is vital to running and growing a business in all our markets,” says Gordon Little, FNB Commercial CEO. “In this regard, our support for Google Wallet across our point-of-sale real-estate demonstrates our commitment to accelerating Commercial clients’ adoption of alternative payment methods. We’re excited to see more of our business clients embracing the future of payments, and we’re eager to collaborate with them on this journey.”

“The Google Wallet provides a fast, easy and safe way to pay with any Android phone or Wear OS device,” said Alistair Mokoena, Country Director, Google South Africa. “Tap and ride the train, tap to pay in stores, have easy access to your boarding pass, store your loyalty cards and more. Keep everything protected in one place, no matter where you go.”

Customers can add FNB and RMB Private Bank virtual or physical cards to Google Wallet by downloading the Google Wallet app from the Google Play store to their compatible Android device, creating a profile and logging in. Those who need to register can select their preferred method of authentication and verify their information before they can begin making payments. Google Wallet requires a PIN, pattern, password, fingerprint, or retinal scanning screen lock on mobile devices.

