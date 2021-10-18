FNB Customers To Get Discounts Of Up To 40% On All Local Flights Booked On The FNB App

FNB’s eBucks Rewards is offering qualifying customers discounts from 5% up to 40% on all local flights booked via eBucks Travel on the FNB and/or RMB Private Bank Apps. Qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can enjoy these discounts when booking flight tickets from any local airline between 15 October until 15 November 2021.

Customers need to qualify for eBucks Rewards to enjoy this limited offer and flight discounts will be dependent on the member’s reward level at the time of booking the flight.

eBucks Rewards CEO, Johan Moolman says, “The travel sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. We would like to boost the economy through local travel, and see it fit to offer our customers discounts on all local flights purchased via the FNB App until 15 November of this year. We encourage all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who are looking at flying locally to use the App to maximise their savings from these discounts, paying or part paying in eBucks, and to put together the most convenient flight itinerary whether it’s using a single airline or multiple airlines. The discounts will also be applied to qualifying spouses/partners and children as well.”

The discounts on local flights follow a recent announcement where FNB is offering qualifying customers free unlimited complimentary access to airport SLOW Lounges until mid-November 2021. The unlimited complimentary visits are available for local and international travel to customers who hold FNB’s Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank debit, credit and/or fusion card. Additionally, qualifying Premier and Private Clients can invite one guest to enjoy the benefits at no cost. FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank customers can invite a guest and one child.

“The past 18 months have been tough for many in South Africa, we therefore encourage our customers to take advantage of the discounts and flight flexibility offered on the FNB or RMB Private Bank Apps. It will take our collective contribution to stimulate economic activity in the travel sector. We would like to do our part in helping our customers saving where they can and have a great and safe experience during the upcoming festive period,” concludes Moolman.

