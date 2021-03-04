FNB Customers Can Now Deposit Cash at Till Using Shoprite and Checkers Stores

Share with your network!

FNB has expanded its partnership with the Shoprite Group to allow the Bank’s individual and business customers the convenience of depositing cash into their bank accounts at 1 700 Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa. FNB cardholders can deposit up to R3000 into their bank accounts in-store at a flat fee.

FNB Payments Executive, Raj Makanjee, says, “The move is in line with our strategy to offer customers a wider choice of simple, real and affordable help through accessible everyday channels. The combination of our nation-wide branch network and Shoprite’s extensive retail footprint allows us to help customers to easily and conveniently manage their cash needs as they do their daily shopping. We are committed to consistently expanding our network of access points to ensure that financial services is available in and around communities.”

FNB customers already have the convenience of making free Cash@Till® withdrawals at Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and selected Spar stores. In addition to cash withdrawals and deposits, FNB Easy Pay As You Use and Smart Option account holders can replace their lost or stolen bank cards at Shoprite and Checkers. FNB customers also earn eBucks when they shop at Shoprite and Checkers stores.

“Our aim is to consistently pursue partnerships which offer meaningful value to customers. This journey is inspired by our focus on helping customers to better manage their money. In addition to supplementing our vast network by leveraging the footprint of partners, we also offer customers the opportunity to save on out of pocket expenses by using our rewards,” concludes Makanjee.

