FNB Announces TaxTim As A New eBucks Rewards Partner

5 hours ago 2 min read

FNB has announced a new partnership with online tax solution firm TaxTim, the latest partner to join its eBucks Rewards programme. FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can now earn up to 50% of the cost of their tax return submission fee back in eBucks when paying for the service using their qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank cards.

Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO explains “with the tax season upon us, this partnership offers a great opportunity for our customers to meet their tax obligations securely and conveniently from the comfort of their own homes.”

TaxTim helps customers to complete and submit their tax returns digitally to SARS. After registering on the TaxTim website, customers interact with TaxTim online by answering simple questions about their income and expenses. TaxTim then fills in the required tax return forms and submits them directly to SARS instantly.

“We are excited to partner with FNB to help customers meet their tax requirements using a safe digital platform. TaxTim will guide customers step-by-step through a simplified process, ensuring a smooth filing experience from registration through to submission,” says Theo Scheffler, TaxTim CEO.

TaxTim joins more than 30 other eBucks Rewards partners across all major categories in both retail and online.

“A valuable rewards programme is one that’s designed to enable members to practise good money management behaviour to protect their future. Through partnerships such as TaxTim, we’re able to help our members meet their tax obligations in easily filing their returns,” says Moolman.

eBucks Rewards continues to play a meaningful role in the lives of FNB customers. In its annual results announcement, FNB revealed that the value of eBucks earned by customers increased by 9% to R2.2 billion in the 12 months to June 2020. More importantly, eBucks now has a 90% spend to earn ratio, which affirms the popularity of its benefits among customers.

