FNB And Shoprite Group Expand Partnership To Help Customers Replace Bank Cards In Stores

FNB and the Shoprite Group have expanded their partnership by allowing FNB Easy Pay As You Use and Smart Option account holders to replace lost or stolen bank cards in more than 700 Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa. This means FNB customers will now have another convenient channel to replace their bank cards, in addition to FNB branches.

Over and above replacing their bank card, FNB Retail and Private Banking customers can make free Cash@Till® withdrawals at Shoprite and Checkers, with over R5 billion in withdrawals performed in the last financial year alone. Since 2013, FNB has also paid-out in excess of R2 billion in rewards by offering customers up to 15% back in eBucks for purchases at Shoprite and Checkers outlets.

Chief Executive of FNB Retail and Private Banking, Raj Makanjee says, “We are on journey to provide real help by making our customers’ lives a lot easier through convenient access to services. More importantly, we are aware of the financial constraints that customers continue to face, including those who hold our Easy bank accounts. Earlier this year, we zero-rated prepaid purchases via our App for all individual customers to minimise the financial burden and also reduced a range of fees in addition increasing the value we provide.”

“This partnership with FNB is the latest of a number of financial services innovations, products and services introduced by the Shoprite Group in line with our aim of making basic banking functionalities accessible and convenient, and to better serve our customers,” says Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services for the Shoprite Group.

In recent years, FNB has pioneered several convenient solutions to help customers migrate to more convenient and safer banking channels and payment methods. While the adoption of digital payments alternatives like virtual cards and QR Code continues to gain momentum in SA, physical cards remain very important for customers.

FNB Easy CEO, Philani Potwana explains that, “Physical bank cards are vital in helping customers manage their money better by minimising reliance on cash, which is expensive to utilise. All our FNB customers have contactless enabled cards, and this contributes significantly to efforts to empower customers with convenient and safer ways to pay. The ability to replace a lost or stolen card in-store will provide our customers with much-needed convenience at a point of sale where they do their day-to-day shopping. We also recommend that customers use our digital banking channels such as App to temporarily block or cancel their lost or stolen cards.”

“While initially only being made available to Easy Pay As You Use and Smart customers we will look to potentially extend these solutions in future, to benefit all FNB customers including those utilising our no monthly account fee Easy Zero account”, Potwana added.

When a customer acquires their Easy bank card at a Shoprite or Checkers, they can link and activate the card using our Cellphone Banking. To activate the card via Cellphone Banking, the customer can use any cellphone to dial *120*321#; enter in their secure pin/ “mo-pin” and follow the quick and easy steps to start banking instantly.

