FlySafair Wins Top Honours at World Luxury Travel Awards

Not only is this airline known for their great service it has received recognition from Skytrax for “Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa” at the World Airline Awards. Earlier this year, it was recognised as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa at the Cirium On-Time Performance Review.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Rihanna Praises Tems for Writing “Lift Me Up” Single
A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest
Gadhafi-inspired Art Awarded in Italy
Preserving Egyptian History – By the People, and For the People
Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity
A Peaceful and Contemplative Escape Away from City Life
Zanzibar’s Over-the-top Aquatic Suites take “Deep Sleep” to a Whole New Level
MTN to Host the Continent’s First Metaverse Music Concert
A Platform for the Privatization of Ethiopia’s State-owned Enterprises
Ghana Lawmakers Give President an Ultimatum on Key Position
IMF Believes Zimbabwe’s Gold Coins are a Missed Chance to Build the Nation’s Gold Reserves