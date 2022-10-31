iAfrica

FlySafair Wins Top Honours at World Luxury Travel Awards

2 hours ago 1 min read

Not only is this airline known for their great service it has received recognition from Skytrax for “Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa” at the World Airline Awards. Earlier this year, it was recognised as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa at the Cirium On-Time Performance Review.

SOURCE: IOL

