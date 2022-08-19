Floods Wreak Havoc in Nigeria

At least 50 people have died and “many” displaced after recent torrential rains caused flooding in northern Nigeria, Sani Yusuf, executive secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for Jigawa State said. Yusuf said at least 237 homes had been damaged in the area of Balangu alone, forcing people into temporary camps. Eleven temporary camps have been set up for those displaced, he said. The floods come after days of severe thunderstorms which have prompted flash flooding warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency. Many parts of Jigawa are vulnerable to flooding after rainstorms. Earlier in August, around seven people died and dozens of buildings were destroyed following flooding from heavy rains in seven districts in the northeastern Nigerian state. Last year, more than 120 families were displaced in the state’s Guri district when their homes were submerged by floods after a heavy downpour. Water resources minister, Suleiman Adamu, who is also from Jigawa told local media two years ago there were no quick solutions to the state’s flooding problem, and not even funding could curb it.

SOURCE: CNN

