Floods Wreak Havoc In Durban

4 hours ago

The South African National Defence Force has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.

At least 20 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal with at least ten people missing and two people confirmed dead over the weekend in KwaMashu and Umlazi as a result of the floods.

Major roads in Durban and Umlazi have been closed due to flooding.

Teams from eThekwini Emergency Services are already on the ground assessing the impact.

