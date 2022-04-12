Floods Wreak Havoc In Durban

The South African National Defence Force has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.
At least 20 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal with at least ten people missing and two people confirmed dead over the weekend in KwaMashu and Umlazi as a result of the floods.
Major roads in Durban and Umlazi have been closed due to flooding.
Teams from eThekwini Emergency Services are already on the ground assessing the impact.
More Stories
Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm
Zuma Escapes The Dock Again
SA Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way
Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large
Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000
NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
More Police Deployed To Diepsloot
Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence
NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA