Flood Damage To KZN Health Facilities At Just Over R200 Million – MEC

2 hours ago 1 min read

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the damage to its health facilities by the recent floods amounted to over R200 million.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane tabled her R49.6 billion budget on Tuesday.

Health facilities were also hit by the recent floods and some hospitals and clinics need to be refurbished too.

The Health Department in the province was already battling with the impacts of COVID-19 when the floods hit.

And health care facilities were not spared from devastation.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said that around 85 facilities were destroyed.

“The damage so far is just above R200 million. We have close to 85 facilities where we are including clinics and hospitals that have been affected by the floods, at varying degrees obviously. There are clinics that can’t function at all, and we have had to close it down and other facilities, other hospitals you find that it’s a leaking roof here and there,” the MEC said.

The department has not received any funds from the treasury and has to reprioritise its own funds.

