Flight Centre Reveals South African Travel Trends For 2023

Where did Saffers flock to in 2023? What did Flight Centre’s typical customer look like? How many infants did we book on flights? What was the largest group we booked a tour for – and where did they venture? We reveal all in our ‘Year in Travel’ report released today.

“While trawling through our year’s data in search of fun facts and intriguing trends, we uncovered some interesting travel patterns that emerged in 2023,” said Flight Centre South Africa GM Antoinette Turner.

“Now that global travel demand is returning to seasonal patterns, we’re seeing things like a sharp rise in solo-female travellers, Mauritius and Dubai returning strongly as favourite holiday destinations, and 4-star accommodation reigning supreme.”

This year’s treasure trove includes these gems:

We booked flights for 262 infants (and their parents/guardians, of course!).

Our travellers’ longest stay locally was 21 days.

Our clients hired 1,407 cars.

The biggest overseas hotel booking was a stay at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The biggest domestic hotel booking was a stay at Kapama River Lodge in Hoedspruit’s Kapama Private Game Reserve.

“2024 promises to be year where people continue to seek out more first-time travel experiences, whether that’s travelling solo in Asia or Europe, touring destinations such as Peru or Vietnam, or taking significant others on bucket list cruises,” said Turner.

