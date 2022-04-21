Fixing KZN’s Flood-Wrecked Roads Will Cost Billions – Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that it would cost billions of rands to fix roads in KwaZulu-Natal following devastating floods.

The exact extent and cost of the damages have yet to be confirmed.

Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.

The minister said that the province had estimated that the damage would amount to R5.6 billion in relation to provincial and municipal roads.

He added that they should be able to spend R700 million to repair national roads, particularly the N2 and the N3.

