Fixing Eskom Is Not Feasible – De Ruyter

3 hours ago 1 min read

Fixing and turning Eskom around is not feasible.

He revealed that not millions, but at least R1-billion is stolen from Eskom every month according to outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter says his attempts to stop the scourge could be behind last year’s attempt on his life.

He said, “my rough estimate of what is stolen from Eskom is about R1-billion a month and we’ve made some inroads. We’ve started closing the taps and that doesnt make you any friends. Is difficult to speculate on who might have wanted to make an attempt on my life but the people with motive, there’s a pretty long list.”

