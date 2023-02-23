Fixing Eskom Is Not Feasible – De Ruyter

Fixing and turning Eskom around is not feasible.
He revealed that not millions, but at least R1-billion is stolen from Eskom every month according to outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter.
De Ruyter says his attempts to stop the scourge could be behind last year’s attempt on his life.
He said, “my rough estimate of what is stolen from Eskom is about R1-billion a month and we’ve made some inroads. We’ve started closing the taps and that doesnt make you any friends. Is difficult to speculate on who might have wanted to make an attempt on my life but the people with motive, there’s a pretty long list.”
More Stories
Take Control Of Your Finances With A Budget
2023 Budget Speech A Step Towards Equitable Access To Healthcare
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Leaves With Immediate Effect
Is it time for South Africans to switch the channel from DStv?
Deputy Higher Education Minister Manamela Launches First Blended Learning Programme For Artisans In SA
Risk Of Total Grid Collapse Very Low – De Ruyter
Cosatu Calls On Finance Minister To Help Eskom
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Gauteng
Limpopo MEC condemns violence and home torching in Gumbu village
Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom
Masemola, SA’s top cop, insists that progress is being made against gun violence.
Residents blame Rand Water for the’man-made’ floods in the Vaal