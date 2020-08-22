Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo

As a student in the UK, Lope Ariyo began experimenting with West African cooking as a means of finding comfort through her Nigerian heritage. She subsequently turned this pastime into something much bigger by opening a supper club with a focus on experiencing West African cuisine as fine dining. Here are 5 mouth-watering recipes from this inventive chef. Okra is that vegetable people are scared to try because it’s notorious for being slimy. Arguably, its “slime” is its best characteristic, but for those who disagree this recipe provides a way to enjoy okra. Its fresh flavours are paired with sweetness from the caramelised onions and zest from the apples and the sumac. Plantains can be boiled, fried, grilled and more. Here they’re drenched in a tropical syrup and topped with a biscuit-like casing somewhere between a cake and a scone.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
