Five Ways Women Can Work The System To Make More Money

It’s a hard reality that finding work in South Africa at this time is almost impossible, with the country’s job stats citing that nearly 33% of all South Africans are unemployed, it really is time that “sisters start doing it for themselves” when it comes to finding ways to earn an income.

Even though less than 20% of entrepreneurs are women, women are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship as a way to earn an income, attain independence, and achieve a work-life balance.

While not everyone has access to the capital required to start up a franchise or even an independent business, there are several ways that women can set up their own businesses from home, either on their own or in collaboration with a big brand. Here are some great ideas to get you plotting and planning the beginning of your own small business!

1. Get down with direct marketing

Direct marketing businesses create networks of entrepreneurs that sell products as diverse as cosmetics and food storage products – and other essential items too! While there’s usually a nominal cost to start your business, these brands offer the training you need and the business structures to help you earn an income. Next step? Tell your friends what you’re doing, introduce them to your products, and work that network and build those relationships so that your clients trust you for the products they need, rather than going to big retail outlets.

2. Play the online marketplaces

Social networks and online classified websites have private listings of items that people want to sell. If you know your treasures from your trash, you could buy great value items and re-sell them for a profit. You could even purchase other people’s cast-offs and upcycle them for profit – for example, if you’re good with sandpaper and a paintbrush, you could buy old furniture, give it a facelift, and then re-sell it for a profit on the same platform.

3. Drive your way to financial security

If you’ve got a driver’s license, you can apply for a public driver’s permit and join an e-hailing service like Bolt. Driving with an e-hailing platform means you can work when you want to – potentially earning up to R32,000 per month. Choose a platform that offers a Women Only service that gives you a choice to only connect with women passengers for extra peace of mind, in addition to the many safety initiatives already in place. These platforms collect money from passengers, so you don’t need to worry about payment, either.

4. Get food there fast

Food delivery services are increasingly in demand, and with major retailers recently boosting their grocery delivery offerings too, using your motorbike license to sign up for a delivery service could also increase your income.

5. Get creative – and sell your art

Whether you’re great at knitting or crochet, there are now so many platforms – local and international – where you can list ready-made items or offer your services for specially commissioned works. You could even sell your items via social networks too.

So, whether it’s a side hustle to supplement your day job, or you’re looking for a creative way to earn an income while you balance the needs of your family, there are so many ways to take control of your earning potential and convert it into money in your bank.

All it takes is some imagination, a bit of courage, and the determination to make the most of the opportunities out there, and you’ll soon be on the road to financial security.

