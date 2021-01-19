Five Ways To Enjoy The Ocean Without Breaking Any Rules

Share with your network!

We’re all missing the beach right now. The smell of the sea, the cool water, the ocean breeze – these summer days are just not the same without the beach. But what if we told you that there are ways to enjoy the ocean – without breaking any rules?

Here are five ways in which you can enjoy some time at the seaside, enjoying the beauty of nature, but without ever setting foot on the sand.

Take in the ocean views at Cape Point

Cape Point is a great place to visit to get a healthy dose of that ocean air. The beaches are closed, but you can still take in the magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean from the lighthouse. Plus, visitors to Cape Point can still cycle, hike/walk or overnight in the reserve. The Two Oceans Restaurant is also open, offering magnificent views of the surrounding waters.

Book into a seaside hotel

Seaside hotels will not only give you the views, but also the sound of the ocean in many instances. Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, sits right on the Atlantic Ocean, allowing you to wake up to the sound of the waves crashing outside. In addition, the hotel’s stunning infinity pool sits quite literally right next to the ocean, so taking a dip will put you as close to the ocean as is legally possible. If you can’t overnight, then book an outside table at the restaurant and take in the stunning views and enjoy that ocean breeze.

Learn about the ocean from the comfort of home

If it’s the sea life that you are missing, then this one’s for you. Airbnb Online Experiences can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, including those dedicated to learning more about ocean life. You can improve your knowledge about sharks with a shark scientist, or learn the art of penguin conservation. There are so many fun and unique ways to learn more about the wonderful creatures that call our oceans home.

Explore the pocket-friendly Sea Point promenade

Cape Town Tourism has made it easy for locals and visitors alike to find pocket-friendly things to do in Cape Town. One is to explore the Sea Point Promenade. Located alongside the Atlantic Ocean, the fondly known “Prom” is a refreshing spot to take in some of that delightful ocean air while enjoying some outdoor activities with your family. The parks may be closed, but the walkway is open, and there’s plenty to do while you admire the sunset over the ocean.

Visit the Two Oceans Aquarium

Of course a visit to the Two Oceans Aquarium is a must for anyone wanting to explore what the oceans have to offer. The aquarium has stunning exhibits in which visitors can immerse themselves. If you’re a licensed diver, you can make a booking to get close to exotic and exciting sealife, children can entertain themselves at the play centre, and so much more. Families could easily spend an entire day at the aquarium without running out of things to see.

Share with your network!