Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

Five suspects linked to the VBS investigation are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, in North West on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.

A sixth suspect is under police guard in the hospital where he was arrested.

Aged between 37 and 45, the suspects were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday.

Police say the probe emanated from the VBS investigation when suspicious transactions were picked up on the account of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality.

The money was allegedly deposited from municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipal officials between 2017 and 2019.

