iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

39 mins ago 1 min read

Five suspects linked to the VBS investigation are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, in North West on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.

A sixth suspect is under police guard in the hospital where he was arrested.

Aged between 37 and 45, the suspects were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday.

Police say the probe emanated from the VBS investigation when suspicious transactions were picked up on the account of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality.

The money was allegedly deposited from municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipal officials between 2017 and 2019.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

43 mins ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

46 mins ago
5 min read

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School

58 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise

22 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again

22 hours ago
1 min read

Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now

22 hours ago
1 min read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges Leaders To Bring Culture Of servant Leadership Into Politics

2 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Leadership Race Heats Up

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Battered By More Rain

2 days ago
1 min read

Freedom Park CEO Defends Flag Project

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AFRICA.COM: Live From The World Economic Forum In Davos

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

39 mins ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

43 mins ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

46 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer