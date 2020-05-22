Fri. May 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Five Urgent Interventions to Prevent Irreversible Damage to Africa’s Informal Sector

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

We are now two months into Africa’s Covid-19 combat, and now is the time to reflect. Africa has managed to somewhat contain the virus, save lives and avoid a massive blow to its health systems. First, partial reopening of informal cross-border trade must be executed in a manner that avoids reverting to the status quo of overcrowded borders. Second, cross-border trade must take place in a safe environment. This requires daily sanitisation of border crossings and facilities, handwashing stations, protective wear for border authorities, and medical and quarantine officers at borders. Third, digital solutions can contain the spread of Covid-19 along trade corridors. Fourth, authorities should facilitate aggregation of small-scale traders’ goods. Fifth, it is critical to extend relief to informal traders. These traders are typically excluded from traditional safety nets due to their unregistered status.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Pleading with African Countries to Peacefully Resolve Issues over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

18 seconds ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Much Needed Relief from Locust Swarm

9 mins ago
1 min read

Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Fraud Monitoring Platform for Fintechs

1 day ago
1 min read

Francophone Africa Ditches French Currency for its Own

1 day ago
1 min read

Kampala’s Lockdown Affects other Health Services

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pleading with African Countries to Peacefully Resolve Issues over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Five Urgent Interventions to Prevent Irreversible Damage to Africa’s Informal Sector

5 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Much Needed Relief from Locust Swarm

9 mins ago
1 min read

Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

10 mins ago