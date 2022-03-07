Five Tips On How You Could Spend International Women’s Day In A Unique Way

March 8th marks International Women’s Day, a day when all women around the world are celebrated. But instead of doing the cliche activities like a spa day or a girls’ night out, this year calls for far more innovative ways to enjoy this annual event.

Below are five ideas for how you can mark International Women’s Day in a unique way, whether you spend it all by yourself or with the ones you love.

Treat yourself by doing absolutely nothing

You know those days when you feel like doing absolutely nothing? Well, with International Women’s Day coming up, now is the perfect time to do just that! Book the day off from work or make sure your diary is clear for the day and enjoy every minute of your clear schedule. If you’d like to spend the day at home, that’s perfectly fine. Just make sure you have nothing else on your agenda that could potentially disturb your peace. Bonus tip: Make sure you have some snacks ready in case you feel like laying around while catching up on your favourite Netflix shows.

Conquer one of your goals

You remember that thing you said you were going to do but never got around to? Yes, now is the perfect time to actually do it. Take some time out of your day to complete one of those daunting tasks that has been on your mind for the longest time, whether it’s cleaning your cupboard, raking up the dead leaves in the backyard or catching up on some administration work at the office. There is no better feeling than accomplishing a goal that has been on your to-do list for a while.

Spend quality time with your mom

Mothers are great and, honestly, they won’t always be there. This International Women’s Day, make the most of the time you have with the most wonderful woman in your life. Take her to her favourite restaurant, watch a movie together, cook with her – whatever makes both of your happiest. You’ll be surprised by how much you still have to learn from her.

A visible symbol of support that helps women

You can show your support in a very literal way by buying Relate bracelets for yourself and your friends to wear. NGO Relate has recently partnered with Woolworths and released three new Made with Love #zerohunger bracelets with all the proceeds going towards the Woolworths Trust to help alleviate hunger, and to support the work Relate Bracelets does in creating jobs for the seniors of Ikamva Labantu. It’s an organisation that is committed to empowering poor communities as well as supporting the empowerment of women through education and communication projects. Orders can be placed via the website from as little as R34.99.

Use your social media platforms to empower women

Every year there are thousands of posts for International Women’s Day on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – and we’re all for it! However, this is not something that should only happen once a year. Use your social media platforms to speak about all the good stories about yourself, the women in your life and all the women who inspire you on a daily basis. There is nothing wrong with seeing a heartwarming post about how amazing women can be.

By following these ideas mentioned above, you’ll be doing things a little differently this year. Celebrate the powerful women in your life and yourself for being just that – powerful.

