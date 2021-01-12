iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, in a long-running dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, have reached a new impasse. “We cannot continue this vicious cycle of circular talks indefinitely,” Sudanese irrigation minister Yasir Abbas said in a statement. However, Egypt and Ethiopia, in separate statements, blamed Sudanese objections to the framework for the talks for the new impasse. Sudan said on Sunday it was concerned the dam could overwhelm its nearby Roseires dam if an agreement is not reached that would allow the countries to share data. Ethiopia said in a foreign ministry statement that despite previously insisting on meetings with the African Union experts, Sudan objected to their terms of reference and refused to include the experts in the meeting, effectively halting the talks. The prolonged dispute between the three countries has continued even after the reservoir behind the $4 billion dam began filling in July.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

2 hours ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Waste Economy is Huge

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Intitative Gets Cash Injection

2 hours ago
1 min read

Recurrent Drought and COVID-19 have Brought Southern Madagascar to its Knees

2 hours ago
1 min read

The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight

2 hours ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

2 hours ago
1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 day ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

2 hours ago
1 min read

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

2 hours ago