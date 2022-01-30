Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design

A new Netflix series, Made by Design, profiles 13 Nigerians making names for themselves in the fields of architecture and design. In an interview with Dezeen magazine, the show’s co-producer, Titi Ogufere, highlights five that she feels merit further attention and should be on the radar of design afficionados. “For me, Lani Adeoye is a curious designer whose furniture and lighting pieces, including the Talking Stools and Tables celebrate West African elegance with a contemporary sensibility. We have a new generation of people that are interested in identity, and Seun Oduwole is someone who is taking it beyond just architecture. Tosin Oshinowo is a force despite not really been in the industry for very long, she is well known across Nigeria for her bright, airy beach homes. Papa Omotayo is an award-winning architect. We call him ‘The Architect’ because he absolutely loves the arts and he’s been doing quite a bit with the likes of Yinka Shonibare. Tola Akerele is an award-winning interior designer and entrepreneur focused on contemporary commercial and residential spaces including Bogobiri House.”

SOURCE: DEZEEN

