Five New Luxury Hotels and Lodges in Africa that Opened between 2021 and 2022

Accessible via a scenic speedboat ride, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa provides a private pool for each of its villas, with breathtaking views of its turquoise waters. Opened this year, Hilton has debuted in the Maldives, one of the world’s favorite vacation destinations. The hotel is located on an island in the North Malé Atoll, offering guests 109 beaches and overwater villas. Located in the Cradle of Humankind, Farmhouse58 is a new option in South Africa for those who love luxury hotels. The luxury hotel combines breathtaking nature with a focus on the local community. Locals worked to upskill its interiors with locally featuring artwork from the area where the hotel was built. Opened in June 2022, Sanctuary Tambarare is nestled amongst fever trees in the shadow of Mount Kenya in the 90,000-acre Ol Pejeta Conservancy. With ten ample tent accommodations, Sanctuary Tambarare is a wildlife retreat that offers the perfect combination of nature and tranquillity. Each luxurious tent has its own private veranda, with astonishing views of the outdoors. Located in the famous Okavango Delta, Khwai Leadwood offers incredible wildlife sightings from the lodge. It features luxurious accommodations that offer guests views of Botswana outdoors and a wide range of safari activities that amaze the guests. Scheduled to open by the end of the year, the Park Hyatt Marrakech will be the first Park Hyatt in Morocco. The resort is adorned with formal and private gardens, secret spaces, and unique design features. There will be two swimming pools: a pool that connects to the main restaurant, and a formal pool with an infinity edge that overlooks an 18-hole golf course.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

