Five Nabbed At OR Tambo Airport For Drug Trafficking

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team has arrested five suspects for drug trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport.

Their arrest comes after a significant drug shipment was recently seized in Australia.

The Hawks say they received information that the suspects were allegedly facilitating the movement of drugs coming into and out of the airport.

Two suspects are employed by ACSA, while the other three work for various companies at OR Tambo International Airport.

The suspects are set to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Friday.