In keeping with its own theme of “Challenge yourself”, Africa’s biggest marketing conference has delivered an agenda that confirms its reputation as the continent’s most innovative marketing gathering.

With well over 2000 delegates, the conference has more CMO’s, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa. Taking place in-person (Johannesburg) and virtually on the 19th September, the in-person venue is expected to be sold out by August.

“When we launched the event, we committed to a ‘no death by power point or sales pitch format’” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. The one day, one stream agenda has over 25 top speakers delivering hard hitting presentations in the short format presentation the conference has become known for. “This agenda is relevant to anyone in the business of communication, irrespective of designation or discipline’.

In-person international speakers include Matthew Bull (Founder, SoloUnion); Scott Thwaites (Founder, EDC squared); Steve Babaeko (CEO / Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas) and Frank van den Driest (Founder, Institute for Real Growth). Global icon Faith Popcorn will be presenting virtually from New York.

The international speakers are joined by twenty top local marketing leaders for one busy day of insights across key topics ranging from AI to Gen Z.

There are only 300 of 800 in-person tickets still available, so book your in-person (or virtual) ticket and be one of more than 2000 delegates from over 15 countries attending this world-class conference.

View the full agenda here: https://imcconference.com/agenda/

The in-person conference will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg

In-person tickets priced at R3000 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2024.

Limited seats available

Virtual tickets priced at R1 499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com

