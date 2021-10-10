Five Creative Ways B2B Companies Can Use Instagram To Expand Their Following

Instagram is a great platform for B2B marketers. It provides a space for making new connections in almost any industry, at almost any stage in their development. With more than 500 million active users per day, it’s a gold mine for connecting with your current customers and potential customers. But, as a business, how do you make use of a platform that’s predominantly made for influencers, wanderlust and foodie-filters?

Calvin Fisher, owner of Pandabomb, a digital production house that specialises in photography, videography and social media marketing, has put together five different types of content ideas that would help your business grow on Instagram.

Data for the win!

Numbers will always be one of the main metrics used to determine the growth of any business – and it can be a great advantage on Instagram as well. When a company provides sufficient data on their social media channels, their audience will be able to have a clear idea on whether or not they need to render your business’s services or products.

Post helpful tips regularly

In business, your success is determined by helping enough people. Generally, the more people you help, the more successful your business will become. The same rule applies to Instagram: if you constantly share information that would help your audience, you won’t fail in becoming successful. The main goal here is to offer as much value and help as possible as this is what will build a committed long-term audience.

Countdowns!

There is always something to look forward to, right? Whether it’s a birthday party, a wedding or even just the weekend after a very long week. Instagram has a countdown feature that counts down to a specific date and time. By using this feature, you can create some excitement around your brand, whether it’s an event, a rebrand or a website reveal.

Q&As

Another great way to engage with your audience is through Instagram’s Q&A feature. Here you could post a few questions that would help you get to know your customers better. One of the cool advantages of this feature is that all the answers and questions are displayed anonymously when submitted. So, if you’re worried that no one will answer the questions you put together, you could answer them yourself to get the ball rolling.

Polls

People love to vote. Whether it’s for the next presidential election, the next top model or their favourite Netflix show. There are a few ways to do polls on Instagram, you could do it directly from your Instagram stories or you could do it through your posts -e.g., like for option A, comment for option B. Instagram is without a doubt one of the most useful social media platforms to engage with your audience. Try some of the ideas mentioned in the article above and see what lands best with your followers.

