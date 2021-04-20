iAfrica

Five Apps To Block Nuisance Marketing Calls And Texts

Image: supplied

5 mins ago

Are you constantly getting nuisance calls from call centres trying to sell you unwanted insurance products or cellphone contracts? Or does your phone constantly chime from companies you’ve never heard of before spamming you with promotional text messages? If the answer is yes, you might benefit from one of the many Android apps that help you screen out unwanted calls and messages. Alcatel recommends a selection of them:

1.       Truecaller

Truecaller is one of the world’s most popular caller ID and spam blocking apps, downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide. You can use it to filter out telemarketers, robocalls and other disturbances. With a community-based spam list updated by millions of users worldwide, Truecaller is great way to keep nuisance calls and texts off your phone.

2.       Key Messages

This spam blocker on Android automatically blocks spam messages from numbers, non-numbers and unknown senders, according to your preferences. You can block text messages based on mobile number, sender title, content keyword and wildcard rules.

3.       AntiNuisance

This simple call and SMS blocking app offers a range of features, including blacklisting numbers, blocking private numbers, blocking everyone except your whitelisted contacts, and blocking all numbers with a specific area code, prefix or postfix.

4.       Chomp SMS

This app brands itself as an ultra-customizable alternative to your stock text messaging app and claims to have 10 million+ downloads. Features include a passcode lock, privacy options, scheduled SMS sender, an SMS blocker, signatures, text snippets, quick reply popup, better MMS and group messaging and more.

5.       Tellows

The Tellows app lets users rate numbers and block calls. It identifies unknown caller immediately (Caller ID) and lets you choose which to answer. It detects spam call, scammers or annoying calls from call centres, ranking them with a score from one (trustworthy) to nine (not trustworthy) on the screen of your mobile phone.

