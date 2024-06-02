Five African Nations Unite to Champion Conservation and Community-led Tourism

Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, who jointly make up the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area, this week launched a new destination brand, “Rivers of Life,” during an event at the KAZA summit in Livingstone, Zambia. The group, which states conservation as a core value, will be rolling out the brand campaign on various platforms in coming months. The visual identity of the new tourism destination brand features a graphic depiction of an elephant, a keystone species whose migratory nature highlights the need for transboundary collaboration among the five KAZA countries.

