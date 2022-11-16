iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Five African Countries Rank Among the Top 20 “Countries for Fearless Women”

13 hours ago 1 min read

Angola has the highest percentage of women-owned businesses globally. According to TaiwanPlus, 35 per cent of Angolan women own a business, outpacing second-placed Guatemala (24.9 per cent). Notably, only 9.9 per cent of these women own established businesses. The rest (25.1 per cent) own early-stage businesses. Togo ranks fourth among African countries for “fearless” women in business, and 15th globally. But it ranks first globally for the percentage of “confident” women. According to data from Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, 92.6 per cent of Togolese women believe that they have the required knowledge, skills and experience to start a business. Burkina Faso has the global third-highest percentage of women who own businesses. One of the reasons is that it has the world’s fourth-highest percentage of women who are confident that they have enough skill, knowledge and experience to start a business (82%).

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Population Will Nearly Double to More than 2 billion by Mid-century

12 hours ago
1 min read

Until Today, No International Aid had Entered Tigray by Road since Late August

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Student Dies at the Frontline of Russia-Ukraine War

12 hours ago
1 min read

Museveni Calls Out Western Nations Looking to Bring Back Coal Power

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Phase of Nigeria’s Currency Revamp

12 hours ago
1 min read

Algeria Goes for Corruptors of the Past

12 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Accused of Spying on COP27 Attendees

13 hours ago
1 min read

How To Choose The Best App To Sell Bitcoin In Nigeria

13 hours ago
1 min read

FIFA Opens its First Football School Programme in West Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

3 days ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Population Will Nearly Double to More than 2 billion by Mid-century

12 hours ago
1 min read

Until Today, No International Aid had Entered Tigray by Road since Late August

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Student Dies at the Frontline of Russia-Ukraine War

12 hours ago
1 min read

Museveni Calls Out Western Nations Looking to Bring Back Coal Power

12 hours ago

Share