iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced sweeping amendments to lockdown regulations on Saturday night, including a lift on the ban on tobacco and alcohol sales.

But the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association said it would continue with its appeal to challenge the legitimacy of the original ban. The association contends that the ban on cigarette sales was unlawful because it failed to meet the legal requirements of rationality and necessity.

The association was granted leave to appeal a previous ruling, which dismissed its bid to have the contentious overturned.

FITA has argued that the matter is urgent and in the public interest, as it pertains to the extent of the powers a minister can exercise under the Disaster Management Act. It said the prohibition was a case of executive overreach.

The association’s chair said Sinenhlanhla Mnguni: “We are of the firm view that even under lockdown level 5, cigarettes should have been sold. The regulations did not exclude the sale of tobacco products. That is where we made our argument that these should have been considered among basic goods.”

Fita said it would wait on the amended regulations to be gazetted and would be watching the situation unfold with cautious optimism.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

15 mins ago
1 min read

Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2

14 hours ago
10 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Level 2 Lockdown – Full Speech

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

20 hours ago
2 min read

Mohale On Free State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Incentives

1 day ago
3 min read

Winde Issues COVID-19 Update For The Western Cape

1 day ago
3 min read

2 In 5 Schools Globally Lacked Handwashing Facilities – WHO

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Covid-19 Latest Statistics

2 days ago
3 min read

Finding The Silver Lining Of Lockdown

2 days ago
2 min read

Premier Mabuyane Must Act As More Evidence Mounts Against Mec Tikana-Gxothiwe

2 days ago
4 min read

Young South Africans Are Shut Out From Work: They Need A Chance To Get Digital Skills

2 days ago
1 min read

Makhura: Gauteng Ready To Relax Lockdown Regulations

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

15 mins ago
3 min read

Lyon Upset Man City

37 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Expects Another Tough Battle With Verstappen

39 mins ago